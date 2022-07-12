Deals totaling 79 bln USD signed at trade fair in NW China

July 12, 2022

LANZHOU, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The 28th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair concluded on Monday, with robust growth in the number and value of deals signed during the event held in northwest China's Gansu Province.

A total of 898 deals collectively worth 531 billion yuan (about 79.3 billion U.S. dollars) were signed at the fair, with those figures respectively up about 28.8 percent and 35.9 percent year on year, according to the organizing committee.

Contracts signed in the fields of new energy and new materials made up 38.3 percent of the total number of signatures, it added.

"The fair shows our hospitality and the sound business environment in Gansu. Attending guests from home and abroad expressed their willingness to deepen cooperation and increase their investment and business operations in northwest China," said Zhang Yinghua, head of the provincial commerce department, at the event's closing ceremony press conference.

First held in 1993, the fair has become a window for the opening-up of northwest China, and a major event for Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation.

