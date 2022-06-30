China's foreign trade sees positive changes in Q2: trade council

Xinhua, June 30, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade saw positive changes in the second quarter as the government's pro-growth policies gradually pay off, according to a survey conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

In the second quarter, firms in the foreign trade sector reported improvements in new orders and operation costs, CCPIT spokesperson Feng Yaoxiang told a press conference on Wednesday.

During the period, 25.43 percent of surveyed firms saw quarter-on-quarter growth in trade volume, and 19.98 percent and 22.65 percent respectively reported expansions in profits and new orders.

Relief policies to stabilize foreign trade have proven effective, the survey results showed. For 55.97 percent of surveyed enterprises, the acceleration of export tax rebates played the biggest role in easing cash strains.

The survey results showed that companies in the foreign trade industry remain optimistic about their development prospects, with 26.22 percent expecting annual trade volume growth.

With a solid foundation, China's foreign trade will unleash its potential further, Feng said, and more supportive measures will be rolled out to stabilize foreign trade and promote high-quality development.

