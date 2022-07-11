Wildfire breaks out in Iklin, Malta
A firefighter battles a wildfire in Iklin, a small town in central Malta, on July 10, 2022. A wildfire took place in Iklin on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
A fire truck is seen at a field in Iklin, a small town in central Malta, on July 10, 2022. A wildfire took place in Iklin on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
