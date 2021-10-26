Home>>
Wildfire on China-Mongolia border put out
(Ecns.cn) 14:27, October 26, 2021
Chinese rescuers put out the grassland wildfire close to the China-Mongolia border, in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Binbin)
The grassland wildfire broke out in Mongolia on Monday noon.
Fourteen vehicles, 100 personnel and more than 400 sets of firefighting equipment were sent to the scene to battle against the blaze.
All flames in Mongolia had been extinguished by 19:50.
