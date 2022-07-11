U.S. trade representative tests positive

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 on the previous day.

"Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, isolating at home and following the advice of my doctor," Tai said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday and Friday, Tai met with Mary Ng, Canada's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business, and economic development, and Mexican Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier in Vancouver for the second meeting of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Free Trade Commission.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also tested positive for COVID-19, said his spokesman Justin Goodman in a statement Sunday evening.

"As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19. The leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," read the statement.

Schumer and Tai join a number of high-profile officials who had tested positive in recent months, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 88 million, with over 1 million related deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

