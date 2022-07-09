Taste of Athens festival takes place in Greece
People toast at the Taste of Athens festival in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2022. Taste of Athens festival is a gastronomic event that takes place at Zappeion Mansion in Athens from Thursday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
A saleswoman makes an ice cream at the Taste of Athens festival in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2022. Taste of Athens festival is a gastronomic event that takes place at Zappeion Mansion in Athens from Thursday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
A cook prepares a dish at the Taste of Athens festival in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2022. Taste of Athens festival is a gastronomic event that takes place at Zappeion Mansion in Athens from Thursday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
People visit the Taste of Athens festival in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2022. Taste of Athens festival is a gastronomic event that takes place at Zappeion Mansion in Athens from Thursday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
