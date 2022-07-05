Home>>
Wildfire breaks out in Schimatari, Greece
(Xinhua) 09:49, July 05, 2022
A firefighter and a volunteer point to flames in Schimatari, Greece, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
A firefighting helicopter douses wildfires in Schimatari, Greece, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
Firefighters battle a wildfire in Schimatari, Greece, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
A firefighting helicopter douses wildfires in Schimatari, Greece, on July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)
