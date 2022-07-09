Former vice public security minister stands trial on multiple charges

Xinhua) 10:55, July 09, 2022

CHANGCHUN, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Sun Lijun, former vice minister of public security, stood trial Friday on charges of bribe-taking, manipulation of the securities market and illegal possession of firearms at the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun City in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Prosecutors said that from 2001 to April 2020, Sun took advantage of his various posts in the Shanghai municipal government and the Ministry of Public Security, to offer assistance to others in business operations, job adjustment, and case handling. In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth more than 646 million yuan (about 96.28 million U.S. dollars).

Sun was also accused of manipulating the stock market and illegally keeping firearms.

The prosecutors presented evidence at the trial. Sun and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence. Both sides gave their respective full accounts.

In his final statement, Sun pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

More than 20 people were present at the trial. The court ruling will be announced on a later date.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)