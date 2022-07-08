Former Japanese PM Abe confirmed dead: local media

Xinhua) 16:59, July 08, 2022

TOKYO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is confirmed dead after being shot Friday by a gunman during a speech in the western city of Nara when campaigning for Sunday's upper house election, local media reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)