Former Japanese PM Abe confirmed dead: local media
(Xinhua) 16:59, July 08, 2022
TOKYO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is confirmed dead after being shot Friday by a gunman during a speech in the western city of Nara when campaigning for Sunday's upper house election, local media reported.
