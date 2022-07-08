Languages

Former Japanese PM shot when delivering speech in western Japan

(Xinhua) 11:09, July 08, 2022

TOKYO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, local media reported. 

