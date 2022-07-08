Home>>
Former Japanese PM shot when delivering speech in western Japan
(Xinhua) 11:09, July 08, 2022
TOKYO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, local media reported.
