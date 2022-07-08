China's June SME activities pick up as economy recovers

Xinhua) 16:34, July 08, 2022

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The performance of China's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) showed improvements in June as business operations resumed and supply chain disruptions have been gradually addressed amid a package of pro-growth policies, industry data showed.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Index, calculated based on a survey of 3,000 SMEs, came in at 88.4 in June, up 0.2 points from May and ending a four-month streak of decline, said the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.

The rebound of the index came after the world's second-largest economy showed a steady recovery momentum, with key economic indicators such as value-added industrial output and foreign trade improving in May.

The sub-indexes for eight sectors all bounced back in June from a month earlier, with that of the accommodation and catering sector logging the largest increase, according to the association.

Despite the overall recovery trend of SMEs, the association cautioned about increasingly complex external circumstances, weak market demand and difficulties in business operations, calling for further implementation of supportive measures to help SMEs shore up growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)