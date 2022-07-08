Chinese shuttlers advance into Malaysia Masters 2022 quarterfinals

Xinhua) 10:33, July 08, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers secured at least one quarterfinal spot in five categories at the Malaysia Masters 2022 here on Thursday.

In the men's singles, Lu Guangzu scored a decisive 21-10, 21-10 win over Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, and Li Shifeng outclassed Sai Praneeth B. of India 21-14, 21-17.

Men's doubles pair Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang got the better of their South Korean opponents Choi Sol-gyu/Kim Won-ho 21-9, 21-17 in a quick 29-minute match.

Women's singles Olympic champion Chen Yufei delivered a strong performance to defeat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-19, 21-13.

In the women's doubles, Du Yue/Li Wenmei outmatched their Thai opponents 22-20, 21-15, while Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan got the better of their teammates Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting 21-11, 21-16.

Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping and Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong both scored easy victories in the mixed doubles.

There were also disappointments for Chinese shuttlers, with Zhang Yiman and Wang Zhiyi in the women's singles, and Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang in the men's doubles bowing out of the competition.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)