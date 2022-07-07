Mixed fortunes for Chinese shuttlers on Day 2 of Malaysia Masters

Xinhua) 13:31, July 07, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Xinhua) -- There were mixed fortunes for Chinese shuttlers on the second day of the 2022 Malaysia Masters on Wednesday.

In the men's singles, Li Shifeng easily outplayed local opponent Soong Joo Ven 21-14, 21-12, while his compatriot Lu Guangzu had a walkover over his Thai counterpart.

Women's singles shuttlers put up a strong performance with Chen Yufei overpowering Lianne Tan of Belgium 21-17, 21-11. Zhang Yiman overcame Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani, and Wang Zhiyi bested compatriot Han Yue.

Men's doubles duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang outmaneuvered their Danish opponents, while Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang beat their Mauritian opponents 21-3, 21-7 to advance.

Mixed doubles pair Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping outclassed their South Korean opponents 21-12, 21-17, and Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong steamrolled over Germany's Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler.

There was also disappointment for some Chinese shuttlers, with Sun Feixiang and Zhao Junpeng in the men's singles, He Bingjiao in the women's singles, He Jiting and Zhou Haodong in the men's doubles, and Guo Xinwa and Zhang Shuxian in the mixed doubles all crashing out of the competition.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)