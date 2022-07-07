Home>>
Explore Hong Kong Palace Museum with reporter Richard Kimber
(People's Daily App) 14:35, July 07, 2022
The Hong Kong Palace Museum was open to the public on Sunday. About 80 percent of the around 140,000 tickets for the first four weeks of the opening exhibitions have already been sold by July 2. Let's follow Richard Kimber to explore the fabulous exhibits.
