Home>>
Enhanced currency swap agreement signed between PBOC, HKMA
(Xinhua) 11:12, July 05, 2022
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced Monday that the Currency Swap Agreement has been enhanced.
It has become a long-standing arrangement with no need for renewal. Its size has also been expanded from 500 billion yuan (about 75 billion U.S. dollars) to 800 billion yuan.
The agreement will further deepen financial cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, better support the development of Hong Kong as an international financial center, and foster the development of the offshore RMB market in Hong Kong, said the PBOC.
The currency swap arrangement was established by the PBOC and the HKMA in 2009.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Swap Connect between Chinese mainland, Hong Kong to expand financial market access
- Economic Watch: ETF trading under mainland-Hong Kong stock connect kicks off
- 25 years of success in Hong Kong
- ETF trading under mainland-Hong Kong stock connect kicks off
- Hong Kong to distribute 290,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.