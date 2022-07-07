Turkish traders to set up online stores to boost export to China: minister

Xinhua) 09:21, July 07, 2022

Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus speaks at a meeting introducing Turkey's trade strategies with distant countries, in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 6, 2022. Turkish traders are planning to set up online stores to expand exports to China in the upcoming period, Mehmet Mus announced on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Turkish traders are planning to set up online stores to expand exports to China in the upcoming period, Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus announced on Wednesday.

"We aim to increase communication between Chinese and Turkish business sectors, and we are planning projects that will introduce our sectors to crucial physical and online markets in China," Mus told a meeting in Istanbul introducing Turkey's trade strategies with distant countries.

"In this regard, we will be opening online stores in China, where online business is very well established," he added.

During the meeting, the minister said the strategies are tailored to each of the 18 "remote" countries across the globe, with an emphasis on China, noting the ministry has prepared action plans to trade with China, the world's foremost producer and market.

Mus announced new support plans and incentives for potential goods and services exports to Turkey, some of which are intended to "familiarize" Chinese and Turkish industries with the opportunities and capacity each other holds, according to the minister.

The new trade strategies target countries across Asia, the Americas, Africa and Oceania.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)