At least 6 killed, 25 wounded in bus crash in northwest Turkey

Xinhua) 08:53, July 06, 2022

Photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows a bus crash site in Kirklareli province, Turkey. At least six people, including one minor, were killed and 25 others wounded in a bus crash in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, local media reported. (Photo by Cinar Turkmen/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Xinhua) -- At least six people, including one minor, were killed and 25 others wounded in a bus crash in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, local media reported.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the bus set off to the southwestern resort town of Bodrum early in the morning from the northwestern city of Edirne.

Shortly into its journey, the bus crashed through the stockade, falling down a ramp in the Kirklareli province, it added.

Police, medical professionals, and emergency rescue teams were sent to the crash site immediately, reported the agency.

Kirklareli Governor Birol Ekici, who also arrived at the scene, did not disclose any possible causes regarding the crash, for which an investigation is underway.

