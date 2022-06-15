Home>>
Tourists walk in Istanbul, Turkey
(Xinhua) 08:56, June 15, 2022
Tourists walk past the Blue Mosque at sunset in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 14, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)
Tourists walk near Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 14, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)
Tourists pose for a photo near Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 14, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)
