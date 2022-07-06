Sanmenxia Reservoir in C China conducts water, sediment regulating operation

Photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows the Sanmenxia water control project during a water and sediment regulating operation in central China's Henan Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has conducted the water and sediment regulating operation to clear out the mud and sand accumulated at the dam from July 4. (Photo by Du Jie/Xinhua)

