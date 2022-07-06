U.S. health experts fear violence after constitutional abortion ban: The Guardian

Xinhua) 09:35, July 06, 2022

LONDON, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Reproductive health experts in the United States fear a new wave of violence after the supreme court overturned the constitutional right to abortion, British newspaper The Guardian has reported.

From targeted killings of doctors to vandalism of clinics and intimidation of staff, danger is a reality of life for abortion providers in the United States, said the report released Sunday.

"Anti-abortion violence is more common when you have these moments of uncertainty and upheaval, and that's what we have now," the report cited Mary Ziegler, a legal historian at Florida State University College of Law who studies abortion, as saying.

That would add to the nervousness abortion providers feel in states where the procedure remains legal, said the report.

Meanwhile, another Guardian report said more than a quarter of the U.S. residents feel so estranged from their government that they feel it might "soon be necessary to take up arms" against it.

A survey of 1,000 registered U.S. voters, published by the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics (IOP), also revealed that most Americans agree the government is "corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me," according to the report.

The data suggested that extreme polarization in the U.S. politics and its impact on Americans' relationships with each other remain strong, said the report.

