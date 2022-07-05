Home>>
U.S. city of Philadelphia reports "security incident" during Independence Day fireworks show
(Xinhua) 13:22, July 05, 2022
WASHINGTON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- There is a "security incident" Monday night on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's largest city, during the Independence Day fireworks show.
The city's office of emergency management urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid the area.
There were reports of at least two police officers having been shot near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A manhunt is reportedly underway.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
