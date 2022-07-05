U.S. threatens Iranians' economic, health rights: gov't spokesman

TEHRAN, July 4 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian government spokesman said Monday that the United States has constantly violated Iranians' economic rights by imposing illegal sanctions and threatening children's right to health by restricting the country's access to medicine.

Making the remarks in a tweet, Ali Bahadori Jahromi stressed that "no other nation in the world has been a target of and, thus, understood U.S. human rights crimes more than Iran."

Iran has been a target of cruel U.S. sanctions over the past four decades. The sanctions have intensified following Washington's withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Tehran and the world powers in May 2018.

Although the United States claims that medicine and medical devices are not on the sanctions list, Iran cannot import these items in practice due to the restrictions on its banking sector.

