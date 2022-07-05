Report shows public trust in government remains low in U.S.

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

A recent research report by the Pew Research Center in the U.S. has suggested that public trust in the U.S. government among American citizens has remained at a low level for nearly 20 years. In 2022, just 21 percent of Americans said that they trust the federal government in Washington, D.C. to do the right thing just about always or most of the time.

An older survey found that around 75 percent of the U.S. population trusted their government back in 1958. The level of public trust in the government reached a low point in 2021, when only 24 percent of Americans said that they could trust the U.S. government at least most of the time. In 2022, the level of public trust in the government underwent a further decline, dropping to 21 percent according to the latest data.

For this analysis, the Pew Research Center surveyed 5,074 U.S. adults in April and May 2022, and found that 65 percent of the respondents said that most candidates running for political office in the U.S. are running to serve their own personal interests, while only 21 percent said that most candidates running for political office are running to serve the community.

The American people are in the best position to tell whether their country is doing a good job. The low level of public trust in Washington has exposed the many problems and contradictions in the country. American politicians should listen to the voices of their people, instead of letting the crisis of trust spiral even further.

Related:

U.S. hackers extend malicious cyber operations around the world

U.S. politicians play “Xinjiang cards” against China while distorting facts about Xinjiang

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)