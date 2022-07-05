Abortion rights protest held in New York
Demonstrators march during a protest against the Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling in New York, the United States, July 4, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)
