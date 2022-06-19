People participate in 2022 Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in New York

Xinhua) 16:30, June 19, 2022

People wear mermaid fins in the sea after the 2022 Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 18, 2022. The Mermaid Parade made its in-person return on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

People wear mermaid fins on a beach after the 2022 Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 18, 2022. The Mermaid Parade made its in-person return on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

A woman wears mermaid fins in the sea after the 2022 Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 18, 2022. The Mermaid Parade made its in-person return on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

A woman participates in the 2022 Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 18, 2022. The Mermaid Parade made its in-person return on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

