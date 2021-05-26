Home>>
Rally held in New York to mark one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death
(Xinhua) 11:15, May 26, 2021
People attend a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death in Cadman Plaza Park in New York, the United States, May 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
