Youth event held to promote cultural exchanges between China, ASEAN

Xinhua) 11:15, July 05, 2022

NANNING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 China-ASEAN Youth Hand-in-Hand Event was held Monday in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The event aimed to deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and the ASEAN countries, with over 300 participants from the countries joining both online and offline.

During the event, the representatives from countries including China, Laos, and Thailand shared stories that they experienced through the win-win cooperation of China and ASEAN countries, covering topics such as international cooperation against COVID-19 and cultural exchanges.

Praporn Puppateerawanich, a Thai teacher at Guangxi Arts University, shared a story of music exchanges between China and Thailand.

"The event is very helpful for the cultural exchanges between China and Thailand, as face-to-face communication can help us better understand each other's culture," she said.

"People-to-people and cultural exchanges and mutual learning among the youths are important ways to enhance people-to-people bonds between China and the ASEAN countries," said Sun Jin, deputy secretary of the Guangxi regional committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

"I hope young friends will carry forward friendship, pursue common development and engage in practical cooperation, and contribute their wisdom and strength to the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future," Sun added.

