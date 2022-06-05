China, Malaysia vow to safeguard ASEAN-centered regional cooperation framework

Xinhua) 13:14, June 05, 2022

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi talked over phone Saturday with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, and both sides pledged to safeguard the mature ASEAN-centered regional cooperation framework.

Wang, who made a stopover in Malaysia after his 10-day tour to Pacific island countries, briefed Saifuddin on his visit to those countries.

Wang said China and the island states will continue to build the Road and Belt, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and seek common development and revitalization.

Calling China a country bearing primary responsibilities in the Asia-Pacific region, Saifuddin said regional countries expect China's leadership in enhancing South-South cooperation, so as to create a more harmonious Pacific region.

Both sides expressed concerns about the evolving situation in Europe, particularly the spillover effect of the Ukraine crisis, and agreed that countries in East Asia should boost strategic communication, strengthen unity and coordination, and join hands in safeguarding the hard-won peace and development.

China and Malaysia believed that regional countries should safeguard the mature cooperation framework with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the center, and try to prevent the Cold War mentality from taking root in this region to create a new camp confrontation.

They hope that other major countries could play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang visited the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea as well as Timor-Leste.

