China urges U.S. to promote regional peace, stability at upcoming U.S.-ASEAN summit

Xinhua) 08:07, May 13, 2022

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The United States, as a non-regional country, should play a positive and constructive role in promoting regional peace and development, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday, in response to reports that the upcoming U.S.-ASEAN summit will discuss issues related to China.

"The United States should not use cooperation as a cover to force others to pick sides, or play with fire on issues concerning China's core interests," said Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson.

It was reported that Kurt Campbell, the White House's Indo-Pacific policy coordinator, said that the United States hopes to take measures to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The United States continues to follow the one-China policy, does not support "Taiwan independence," and has no intention of taking provocative actions. But it "wants clarity about the desire to deter steps that would be provocative," according to Campbell.

In response, Zhao said the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and an established basic norm governing international relations.

The United States should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, the political commitments made to China on the Taiwan question, and U.S. President Joe Biden's statement that the United States does not support "Taiwan independence," Zhao said.

The United States should stop exploiting Taiwan-related issues to engage in political manipulation in an attempt to contain China, he added.

