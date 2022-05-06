China denounces US for groundless accusation on cyber security

(People's Daily App) 13:50, May 06, 2022

While the US groundlessly accuses China on cyber security, it abuses the world's leading network technology to implement large-scale surveillance and espionage, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks in response to the US' groundless accusation of China on cyber security.

Zhao pointed out that the US has not only violated the privacy of its own citizens, but also carried out large-scale wiretaps and espionage in other countries and even its allies and partners.

"Smearing others cannot whitewash itself. It has long been proven that the US is a well-deserved empire of hackers, surveillance, and espionage," Zhao said.

"The US should reflect upon itself, stop the practice of cyber espionage against China and the world, stop slinging mud at other countries on the issue of cyber security, and be a truly responsible player in cyberspace," he added.

