Spokesperson blasts U.S. maritime bullying

Xinhua) 09:34, April 29, 2022

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday voiced resolute opposition to maritime bullying of the United States.

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to an inquiry related to a recent report of the U.S. defense department on "freedom of navigation."

Under the pretext of "freedom of navigation," the United States has been frequently sending military vessels and aircraft to violate other countries' sovereignty and endanger regional peace, said Tan, calling on relevant nations to jointly oppose such maritime bullying.

Noting that the so-called "freedom of navigation operations" of the United States challenges the international order based on international law, continuously threatening navigation safety and escalating regional tensions, Tan asked the United States to reflect on the number of collisions and casualties caused by such operations.

He also urged the United States to stop its so-called "freedom of navigation operations" and stop issuing such irresponsible reports. The United States should do more to contribute to regional peace and stability, Tan said.

