S.Korea's rival parties elect new parliamentary speaker, vice speakers
SEOUL, July 4 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's rival political parties on Monday elected a new parliamentary speaker after agreeing to put the National Assembly into normal operation.
Rep. Kim Jin-pyo, a five-term lawmaker of the main liberal opposition Democratic Party (DP), was elected as new speaker for the second half of the 21st National Assembly until May 2024. Two vice speakers were also elected.
Kim's election came after the DP and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) had reached an agreement that the ruling party would cooperate for the election of the parliamentary speaker and vice speakers if the DP agrees to select parliamentary committee chiefs based on the two parties' consensus, ending a one-month National Assembly impasse.
The largest party in terms of parliamentary seats has customarily taken the speaker position. The DP holds 170 out of 299 parliamentary seats.
The National Assembly has failed to form committees, leading to a suspension of legislation and Cabinet member confirmation hearings.
