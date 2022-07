We Are China

People visit cattle farm house ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Dhaka

Xinhua) 09:52, July 04, 2022

A man shows a sacrificial animal at a cattle farm house ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

A man baths sacrificial animals at a cattle farm house ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

A man shows a goat at a cattle farm house ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

People visit a cattle farm house ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

