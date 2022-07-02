Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian FM says Moscow no longer trusts U.S., EU

Xinhua) 11:12, July 02, 2022

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia will no longer trust the United States and the European Union (EU).

Lavrov made the remarks at a meeting on Thursday with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in Minsk, noting that Russia has been taking all measures to reduce its dependence on the West in key areas.

Russia does not close the door to the resumption of relations with the West forever, Lavrov said, adding that if dialogue is resumed, it will be held on the basis of equality and the balance of interests of all participants.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Friday to discuss further support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked Store for the defense, political and humanitarian support and for the decision to allocate 1 billion euros for Ukraine.

- - - -

Ukraine's bid to join the EU is "within reach" but requires "hard work, determination and above all unity of purpose," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Addressing the Ukrainian parliament via video link, she said the path towards EU membership required reforms in many areas including tackling corruption. She also took note of the steps Ukraine had already taken in this direction.

"You have created an impressive anti-corruption machine. But now these institutions need teeth, and the right people in senior posts," she said.

- - - -

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the global food market and bilateral economic ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone on Friday.

Putin said Kiev and its "Western patrons" were escalating the Ukrainian crisis and disrupting efforts to resolve it diplomatically, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Modi "reiterated India's long-standing position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy" regarding the crisis, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

