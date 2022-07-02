We Are China

Ukrainian president, Norwegian PM discuss support for Kiev

Xinhua) 10:19, July 02, 2022

KIEV, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Friday to discuss further support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked Store for the defense, political and humanitarian support and for the decision to allocate 1 billion euros for Ukraine.

For his part, Store said Norway will continue supporting Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

At their talks, the parties also discussed further defense support for Kiev and Ukraine's post-conflict recovery.

Store arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.

