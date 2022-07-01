Hong Kong keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance

Xinhua) 20:14, July 01, 2022

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Friday that it will distribute around 280,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

On Friday, Hong Kong registered 2,165 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 153 imported cases, official data showed.

