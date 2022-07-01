Archaeological work underway at Sanxingdui Ruins

Ecns.cn) 10:09, July 01, 2022

Three relics, two excavated from No.8 Sacrificial Pit and one from No.3 Sacrificial Pit of the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, are put together on the table, June 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows one of the newly discovered relics, vessels resembling human figurines excavated from No.3 Sacrificial Pit of the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows part of the vessel resembling human figurines excavated from the No.3 Sacrificial Pit of the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows a bronze beast excavated from the No.8 Sacrificial Pit of the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows a bronze altar excavated from the No.8 Sacrificial Pit at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

