Chinese Mission to EU slams NATO's strategic concept

Xinhua) 09:46, July 01, 2022

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) has said it firmly opposes North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s newly published document claiming that China poses systemic challenges to the organization.

The so-called Strategic Concept, adopted during a summit in Madrid on Wednesday, was filled with Cold War mentality and ideological bias, and was maliciously attacking and smearing China. "We firmly oppose it," said a spokesperson of the Chinese Mission late Wednesday.

NATO is a Cold War remnant and the world's largest military alliance. Thirty years after the end of the Cold War, it has not yet abandoned its thinking and practice of creating "enemies" and engaging in bloc confrontation, noted the spokesperson.

The Strategic Concept claims that other countries pose challenges, but it is NATO that is creating problems around the world. NATO claims itself to be a defensive organization that upholds the rules-based international order, but it has bypassed the United Nations Security Council and waged wars against sovereign states, creating huge casualties and leaving tens of millions displaced, added the spokesperson.

NATO claims that its defense zone will not go beyond the North Atlantic, but has flexed its muscle in the Asia-Pacific region in recent years and sought to stir up bloc confrontation there, as it has done in Europe.

"Who's challenging global security and undermining world peace? Are there any wars or conflicts over the years where NATO is not involved?" questioned the envoy.

The spokesperson noted that China pursues an independent foreign policy of peace, and is a force for world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order.

China has never initiated a war or invaded an inch of other countries' land. "We do not interfere in others' internal affairs and export ideology, still less engage in long-arm jurisdiction, unilateral sanctions or economic coercion."

China always upholds the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, said the spokesperson.

China has promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, advanced high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative, put forward the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, providing a large number of public goods for the international community to address major issues such as peace and development.

"China's development represents an opportunity for the world, not a challenge for anyone," added the spokesperson.

"We urge NATO to stop provoking confrontation by drawing ideological lines, abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game approach, and stop spreading disinformation and provocative statements against China."

"Since NATO positions China as a 'systemic challenge,' we have to pay close attention and respond in a coordinated way. When it comes to acts that undermine China's interests, we will make firm and strong responses," vowed the spokesperson.

