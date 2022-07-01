4 killed, 3 injured in car crash amid smuggling operation near border in U.S. Texas
HOUSTON, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a car crash involving a migrant smuggling operation on Thursday near the U.S.-Mexico border in south-central U.S. state Texas, police said.
"The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded law enforcement and crashed into a commercial vehicle," said the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
"Troopers are investigating a fatality crash on IH35 in Encinal, Texas," the DPS said. The town is about 40 miles (about 64 km) north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
The incident occurred after four men had been charged following the death of 53 migrants packed in a sweltering 18-wheeler in San Antonio, a major city in Texas.
The tractor trailer with fake plate was carrying 67 migrants when it was found on Monday. There was no sign of water in the refrigerated tractor-trailer and no visible working air conditioning unit, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.
Death is a constant risk for undocumented migrants entering Texas, said a report by The Texas Tribune.
