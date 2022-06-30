Chinese envoy calls for holistic approach to defuse tensions in eastern DRC

Xinhua) 08:35, June 30, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday said situation in the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is worrisome, and called on the parties concerned to take a holistic approach to de-escalate tensions.

"As a good friend to the countries in the region, China sincerely hopes that the relevant parties will respect each other's concerns and interests, and properly settle their differences through dialogue and consultations with the aim to de-escalate tensions," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting on the DRC.

Recent resurgence of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels has escalated tensions and conflicts in the eastern DRC, leading to dramatic increase in civilian casualties and displacement.

"This is worrisome," said Dai. "To eliminate the threat from armed groups in the eastern DRC, holistic measures must be taken on multiple fronts."

The Nairobi process has offered a two-track solution, political and military, he said, adding that China urges all armed groups in the DRC to immediately heed the call of the Nairobi process, cease all violent activities, and unconditionally participate in political dialogue and DDR (disarmament, demobilization and reintegration) process.

The international community should form synergy in defusing tensions and bolstering security in the region, and assist the DRC government in improving its national governance capacity and advancing security sector reform, with a view to genuinely safeguarding its territory and sovereignty, he said.

He also stated that the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, should work with the DRC government to assess the security context timely, and advance its drawdown plan in an orderly and responsible manner.

Speaking of the Security Council's sanctions on the DRC, Dai pointed out that the purpose of the sanctions is to undermine armed groups, not to limit the security capacity of the DRC government.

With MONUSCO entering drawdown phase, it is getting increasingly urgent for the DRC government to safeguard security on its own, he said.

"The DRC has been calling for lifting arms embargo for many years. China believes that the Security Council should respond to the DRC's concerns by waiving the notification requirements regarding the government's import of weapons and ammunition," he said.

"We have noticed the improvement in this regard in the draft resolution proposed by the penholder, and hope that the DRC's opinions could be fully heeded, and greater strides could be made here," said Dai.

