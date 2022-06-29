People’s Daily Online releases annual report on China’s mobile Internet development

People’s Daily Online formally released its Annual Report on China’s Mobile Internet Development (2022) in Beijing on June 29, 2022.

Tang Weihong, head of the Research Institute of the People’s Daily Online introduced the main content of the report during the launching ceremony.

According to the report, in 2021, China’s mobile Internet showed the following characteristics: industrial Internet and other applications have entered the fast lane in their development, while mobile Internet has created a new engine for economic growth. Mobile applications, for instance, have provided a means to further empower society and promote people's livelihoods. The support provided by policies and regulations for the development of mobile Internet has meanwhile entered a new stage, while positive momentum and the main themes of the times having come to dominate the public opinion field associatd with mobile Internet.

In the future, 5G will empower the upgrading of industrial systems, the application and integration of the metaverse industry will undergo a further deepening, while anti-monopoly efforts will promote a healthy and orderly market environment. Furthermore, the dividends generated from mobile Internet will be better distributed to reach everyone, with the construction of digital villages and digital governance expected to be accelerated, the report says.

The report was jointly unveiled by Wu Hequan, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Shan Zhiguang, director of the Information and Industrial Development Department of the State Information Center and director of the State Information Center’s Smarter City Development and Research Center, Zhang Hongyan, vice director of the Platform Management Department at the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, Ye Zhenzhen, president of People's Daily Online and Wang Limin, president of the Social Sciences Academic Press.

The Research Institute of the People’s Daily Online has organized research institutes of government departments and enterprises, as well as experts and scholars from universities to compile and publish the Blue Book of China’s Mobile Internet annually since 2012. With the theme "China mobile Internet in the new journey of the '14th Five-Year Plan',” the report comprehensively summarizes the development of China's mobile Internet in 2021, analyzes the annual development characteristics of mobile Internet, and forecasts the future development trends of mobile Internet in the country.

