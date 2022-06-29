White supremacists try to turn U.S. into their ideal "nation-state": U.S. historian

Xinhua) 14:37, June 29, 2022

CAIRO, June 29 (Xinhua) -- White supremacists are trying to turn the United States into their ideal "nation-state" that fully represents their worldview while fully denying the rights and humanity of everyone else, a U.S. historian has said.

"White males who are die-hard white supremacists and their fellow travelers have and will continue to create hypothetical hurts, slights, and people (especially theoretical children) to create their ideal nation-state," wrote Donald Earl Collins, a lecturer of history at American University in Washington, D.C., in an Al Jazeera opinion piece.

While hate may be the trigger for white supremacists to commit their domestic terrorism, power and the pursuit of such is white supremacy's everlasting fuel, said the article published on Monday.

White supremacy, Collins said, is the common thread between the recent mass shootings, everyday police lethality and the overturning of Roe v Wade.

"The goal here has always been to terrorize, cower, exploit and marginalize anyone who isn't a straight white male," said the article.

To become a white supremacist, one needs only subscribe to its main tenets -- racism, elitism, narcissism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, and control over the bodies of women and the marginalized, it added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)