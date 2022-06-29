Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO to hold 4-way meeting in Madrid

Xinhua) 09:39, June 29, 2022

ANKARA, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Turkey will hold a four-way meeting with Sweden, Finland and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Spain on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara before departing for the two-day summit starting Wednesday in the Spanish capital of Madrid, Erdogan said Turkey does not want empty words but results from the two Nordic countries to address Turkey's concerns.

Turkey, as a NATO member, has been blocking the pursuit of Finland and Sweden of the alliance's membership, citing their support for the Kurdistan Workers Party, and its Syrian branch, the Kurdish People's Protection Units, both listed by Turkey as terrorist groups.

"On the occasion of the summit, I will clearly explain our rightful stance once again," Erdogan said, noting Turkey's expectation was that the two outlawed groups "should be prevented from moving freely in these (two) countries."

