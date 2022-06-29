Shenzhou-13 astronauts meet press after quarantine, recuperation

Xinhua) 08:20, June 29, 2022

Jing Haipeng (1st L), head of the Astronaut Corps, describes the Shenzhou-13 crew's recovery and follow-up plans at a press conference in Beijing, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-13 crewed mission met the press and public on Tuesday, the first such appearance after returning to Earth in April.

At the press conference held in Beijing, Jing Haipeng, head of the Astronaut Corps, described the Shenzhou-13 crew's recovery and follow-up plans.

According to Jing, the astronauts have completed the stages of quarantine and recuperation and switched to the observation stage. At present, they are in good physical and mental conditions with normal medical examination results.

The crew have basically restored their cardio functions, said Jing, adding that their muscle strength, endurance and bone density have been well recovered.

Jing said the three astronauts will resume their regular training after completing the health assessment.

Launched on Oct. 16, 2021, the Shenzhou-13 spaceship sent Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu to China's space station core module Tianhe, where they lived for six months, setting a new duration record for Chinese astronauts staying in space. The three returned to Earth safely on April 16, 2022.

They have completed a series of innovative, ground-breaking scientific experiments and space applications in a state of well-being they describe as "feeling good."

Zhai Zhigang is the first Chinese astronaut to perform a spacewalk and has conducted more extravehicular activities than any other Chinese astronaut. He said that the state of "feeling good," both in space and during training, benefits from the development of the country's manned space endeavors.

Wang Yaping is China's first female astronaut to conduct an extravehicular spacewalk and the country's first "space teacher," conveying information on space-related topics to young people. She expects young people to participate in the construction of China's space station.

The Shenzhou-13 mission is Ye Guangfu's first space mission. He said China's space station welcomes foreign astronauts.

The three astronauts said they are always ready to return to space again.

Ye Guangfu, one of the three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-13 crewed mission, meets the press in Beijing, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Ye Guangfu (2nd L), Zhai Zhigang (2nd R) and Wang Yaping (1st R), astronauts of China's Shenzhou-13 crewed mission, meet the press in Beijing, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Wang Yaping, one of the three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-13 crewed mission, meets the press in Beijing, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Zhai Zhigang, one of the three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-13 crewed mission, meets the press in Beijing, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)