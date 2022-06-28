Xiaolangdi Reservoir discharges floodwater

Feel the power of nature as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir in Henan Province. Designed for flood and ice control, dredging, power generation and ensuring water supply, the Xiaolangdi Reservoir is the largest of its kind on the Yellow River.

