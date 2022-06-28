New media helps promote rural revitalization projects in Guizhou

June 28, 2022

Trainees practice livestreaming promotion skills during an e-commerce training class in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2022. In recent years new media has played an important role in promoting the rural revitalization projects in Rongjiang County. Local authorities have provided new media skills training service for more than 12,000 people, including inheritors of local intangible cultural heritages, youths returning hometown to start business, relocated residents and local women.

It is expected that more than 2,000 livestreaming promotion teams will be fostered in Rongjiang by 2023, which will create jobs for more than 10,000 people. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

A live streamer of a media company promotes products in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Live streamer Zhang Zhenfei displays the making process of handicraft products made of ferns in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Live streamer Zhang Zhenfei displays the making process of handicraft products made of ferns in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022. In recent years new media has played an important role in promoting the rural revitalization projects in Rongjiang County. Local authorities have provided new media skills training service for more than 12,000 people, including inheritors of local intangible cultural heritages, youths returning hometown to start business, relocated residents and local women. It is expected that more than 2,000 livestreaming promotion teams will be fostered in Rongjiang by 2023, which will create jobs for more than 10,000 people. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Live streamer Wang Hongdan (R) and a local embroiderer greet the audience in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Live streamer Wang Hongdan promotes batik products in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

A live streamer promotes products in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

A live streamer of a media company promotes products in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Live streamer Wu Jiamei promotes batik products in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Live streamer Wang Hongdan (1st L) and local embroiderers greet the audience in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Trainees practice livestreaming promotion skills during an e-commerce training class in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2022.

A live streamer displays the embroidery skill of local embroiderers in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Live streamer Wu Jiamei promotes batik products in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Live streamer Zhang Zhenfei displays the making process of handicraft products made of ferns in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

Live streamer Wu Jiamei promotes batik products in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 23, 2022.

