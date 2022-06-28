Samcheonggak in Seoul reopens after two years of renovation
Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows an opening sign by the door of a hanok of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows a hanok of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows a view of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the door of a hanok of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A traditional performance is staged during the reopening ceremony of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea, June 27, 2022. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
People visit a hanok of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea, June 27, 2022. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Performers wearing hanboks are seen in front of a hanok of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea, June 27, 2022. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows a view of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows a hanok of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Strengthening S. Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance to undermine regional peace, says expert
- Top diplomats of S.Korea, U.S. hold phone talks over DPRK's missile tests
- S.Korea reports 6,977 more COVID-19 cases
- Surviving S.Korean wartime sex slavery victims fall to 14 as another dies
- S.Korea reports 488 more COVID-19 cases, 123,728 in total
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.