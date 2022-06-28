Samcheonggak in Seoul reopens after two years of renovation

Xinhua) 09:10, June 28, 2022

Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows an opening sign by the door of a hanok of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A traditional performance is staged during the reopening ceremony of Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea, June 27, 2022. Samcheonggak, a place boasting traditional culture and art through six hanoks and pavilions along with its scenic landscapes, reopened on Monday after two years of renovation. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

