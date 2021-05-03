S.Korea reports 488 more COVID-19 cases, 123,728 in total

Xinhua) 10:08, May 03, 2021

South Korea reported 488 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 123,728.

The daily caseload was down from 606 in the previous day, falling below 500 in seven days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 123 were Seoul residents and 129 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,400.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,834. The total fatality rate stood at 1.48 percent.

A total of 491 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 113,356. The total recovery rate was 91.62 percent.

The country tested more than 8.91 million people, among whom 8,702,576 tested negative for the virus and 89,022 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 3,396,864 with 236,489 fully vaccinated.

