South Korea reported 403 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 82,837.

The daily caseload was down from 504 in the previous day, but it hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 last year owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 155 were Seoul residents and 103 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nineteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,659.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,507. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 298 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 72,936. The total recovery rate was 88.05 percent.

The country tested more than 6.09 million people, among whom 5,929,671 tested negative for the virus and 80,861 are being checked.