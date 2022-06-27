China ramps up support to unclog transport logistics

Xinhua) 14:50, June 27, 2022

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China has strengthened measures to further ensure the smooth flow of logistics and circulation of freight transportation to stabilize the industrial and supply chains and rev up the broader economy, Vice Minister of Transport Zhao Chongjiu said Monday.

China has intensified supervision of one-size-fits-all approaches and excessive policy measures taken by local governments that have dampened logistics, Zhao told a press briefing.

To facilitate production resumption, measures were taken to boost transport service concerning summer harvest, ensure unimpeded logistics in the regions affected by floods and earthquakes, as well as improve the operational efficiency of key hubs.

The country has adopted multi-pronged strategies to solve difficulties faced by enterprises in production and operation and step up fiscal and financial support for firms in the transport industry, Zhao said.

Key logistic indicators reported improvements due to enhanced circulation and logistics. As of June 24, the total cargo and container turnover in major ports this year rose 0.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

